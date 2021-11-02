JOHNSON CITY - Norma Jean Harrison, age 68, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on October 28, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Norma was born in Carter County to the late James Clyde Tester and Elva Arlene Dugger Tester. In addition to her parents, Norma was also preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Branch and Deborah Arlene Tester Stout; and three brothers, Fred Paul Tester, Michael Tester and Dallas Tester.
Norma retired from the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in the Dietary Department. She was of the Christian faith and loved going to yard sales and shopping, plants and animals.
Those left to cherish Norma’s memory include her son, Fred Harrison of the home; and two sisters, Linda Tester and Rose Branch both of Johnson City, TN. Several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
A service to celebrate and honor the life of Norma Jean Harrison will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Mack Presnell. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service on Saturday.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Cody Farley, Dustin Stout, Robert Tester, Jessie Richardson, David Steffey and Fred Harrison.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the American Cancer Society, 861 Weisbarger Road, Knoxville, TN 37909 in memory of Norma.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Harrison family.