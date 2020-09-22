BOSSIER CITY, LA - Norma Jean Hale, 89, Bossier City, LA, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Riverview Care Center.
Norma was born in Johnson City to the late Milburn and Pearl Saylor Kirkpatrick.
In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband in 2005, Charles Edward Hale.
Survivors include: her son, Charles Hale and his wife Theresa, of Haughton, LA; two grandchildren, Heather and Theresa Elizabeth; two great grandchildren, Matthew and Anastasia; one sister, Betty Parker; one nephew, Steven; and two nieces, Angela and Tonya.
The family of Norma Hale will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Mike Richards officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hale family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hale family. (423) 282-1521