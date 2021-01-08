GRAY - Norma Christine Archer, 82, Gray, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Life Care Center of Gray, following a non-Covid related extended illness.
Christine was a Washington County native, and a daughter of the late Keith Kemper and Nannie Mae Tate.
She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.
Christine was a loving mother and grandmother, and her family was always most important in her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Chandler Reece Murray, brother, Melvin Tate, and niece, Darlene Tate-Whetsell.
Christine is survived by two sons, Shane Murray and wife Robin, Johnson City, Todd Murray and Melissa Coleman, Gray; two grandchildren, Hunter and Jonathan Murray, Johnson City; a brother, Harold Tate and wife Jaynelle, Kingsport; several nieces and nephews.
The graveside funeral service will be held Monday, January 11, 2021, at 10:00 A.M., in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery, are strongly recommended to wear a mask or protective face covering, and practice social distancing.
In-lieu-of flowers, donations may be made in Christine’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
