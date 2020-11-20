Nora Elizabeth Campbell, age 73, passed away peacefully on November 20,2020 at Signature Healthcare in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
She was born on June 26, 1947 to the late Clarence and Nellie Campbell. Nora married her forever sweetheart, Larry Wayne "Bud" Campbell on August 13, 1966 and most of her heart went with him when he passed on February 2, 2011. Over the years, Nora enjoyed being spoiled by her dedicated husband and loved all of their trips they took together.
Nora was also an avid crafter and took pride in her work at each craftshow she attended with her daughter. She also loved going to carshows where she and her son were always at the center of the show. Family was always number one to Nora and she would make that known to everyone.
Nora is survived by her daughter
Angela (Jay) Holly of Johnson City, Tennessee, her son Randy Campbell of Wautaga, Tennessee, Grandchildren Joshua (Kim) Holly of Elizabethton,Tennessee and Kayla (Justin) Hatcher of Bristol, Tennessee, Sisters Janice (Tim) Hughes of Roan Mountain, Tennessee, sister-in-law Delores Castle of Amory, Mississippi, Lou Ellen Taylor of Johnson City, Tennessee and four great grandchildren Joshua, Rose, Rayden and Kaydence, and Matthew McKinney of Elizabethton that was like a son to her, as well as a host of cousins and other kin. Also, surviving Nora is her and Bud's precious chihuahua, Cassie, who was her tiny sidekick for almost 16 years. The family would like to thank Signature Healthcare of Elizabethton for the care they provided her in the final days.
Friends and family are welcome to visit the Holly home anytime at 134 Central Drive Johnson City, Tennessee 37601.
A graveside service with family and friends will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday the 24th at Monte Vista Memorial Park, 1900 E Oakland Avenue Johnson City, Tennessee 37601 with the Rev. John Stevens officiating and a special speaker will be Tywanna Hatfield. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
