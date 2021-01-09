JOHNSON CITY - Nora Bell Walls, age 83, Johnson City, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Walls was born in Washington County, daughter of the late Lem and Savannah Slagle. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Willard Walls; daughter, Mary Etta Walls; son, David L. Walls; and several bothers and sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Alice Dugger and Anette Tittle; grandchildren, Heather Mullins (Randy), Justin Tittle (Elizabeth Lyrik), Johnny Casteel (Vickie), Bruce Casteel (Paula); great granddaughter, Gabby Casteel; great grandson, Cameron Casteel brother, John Slagle; and sister, Dorothy Norris.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM, Monday, January 11, 2021 at Speedwell Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Walls family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821