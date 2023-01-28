JOHNSON CITY - Nola Ivalee Babb, 95, Johnson City went home to be with her Lord, Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. She was a native of Sullivan County and was a daughter of the late Andy and Mary Ethel Hilton Troxel. Nola was a charter member of the Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Babb; a son, Jimmy Babb; five sisters, Cozette Hardin Younce, Leona Ray, Juanita Roberts, Thelma Goforth and Trula Hubbard; also two brothers, Bill Troxell and Ernest Troxell.
Survivors include two daughters, Rita Greene and husband, John of Murfreesboro and Judy Walker and husband, Skip of Johnson City; a daughter-in-law, Linda Babb; a sister, Sylvia Dugger; grandchildren, Scottie and Alyshia Babb, Myra (Kevin), Braun, Ginger (Drew), Panter, Jeremy Walker, Michael Walker, Ashley Babb and Courtney Babb; great-grandchildren, Dawson Bilbrey, Cooper Bilbrey, Maddie Kate Bilbrey, Colby Ralston and Braylon Panter; many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Nola will be conducted at 2:30 PM Monday, January 30, 2023 in the Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Donny Reagan officiating. Special music by Lynual Younce. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:20 PM.
The family would like to give special thanks to the entire staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for all the great care and love shown to our Mom.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Babb family. 423-928-2245