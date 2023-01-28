JOHNSON CITY - Nola Ivalee Babb, 95, Johnson City went home to be with her Lord, Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. She was a native of Sullivan County and was a daughter of the late Andy and Mary Ethel Hilton Troxel. Nola was a charter member of the Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Babb; a son, Jimmy Babb; five sisters, Cozette Hardin Younce, Leona Ray, Juanita Roberts, Thelma Goforth and Trula Hubbard; also two brothers, Bill Troxell and Ernest Troxell.

Survivors include two daughters, Rita Greene and husband, John of Murfreesboro and Judy Walker and husband, Skip of Johnson City; a daughter-in-law, Linda Babb; a sister, Sylvia Dugger; grandchildren, Scottie and Alyshia Babb, Myra (Kevin), Braun, Ginger (Drew), Panter, Jeremy Walker, Michael Walker, Ashley Babb and Courtney Babb; great-grandchildren, Dawson Bilbrey, Cooper Bilbrey, Maddie Kate Bilbrey, Colby Ralston and Braylon Panter; many nieces and nephews.

