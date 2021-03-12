2nd Timothy 4 – 7
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
ELIZABETHTON - Nola Barnette Sams, 91, Elizabethton, passed from this life unexpectedly on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born March 17, 1929 in Johnson City, TN. to the late George and Wilma Adams Barnette, she married the love of her life, Fred Sams, Jr. in 1949 and lived in Elizabethton since that time. Fred preceded her in death in 1983 and she lived independently until the day of her death. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Pansy Brown, and a half-brother, Lawrence Honeycutt.
Survivors include a daughter, Dathia Reynolds and son-in-law: Scott. Sisters include: LaVerne Gouge, Elizabethton, Selma Vicars, Johnson City and a brother, Ralph Barnette, Johnson City. Several nieces and nephews also survive and a special brother-in-law: Robert Sams.
In addition to being an immaculate homemaker, she had worked as a substitute teacher, daycare worker and hostess at Chick-Fil-A.
Nola was the oldest active member of Borderview Christian Church where she was a member of the Adult Choir for over 60 years, taught Sunday School, VBS, Nursery leader, fellowship team, beautification team, Secret Sisters, and a life-long member of the Kum-Join US Sunday School Class.
No visitation is planned per her wishes and a graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Colbaugh Cemetery with Mr. Scott Fisher, Minister officiating. The eulogy will be given by her son-in-law: Scott Reynolds. Pallbearers will be Elders and Deacons of Borderview Christian Church. Honorary Pallbearers will be her church family. Anyone attending should meet at Memorial Funeral Chapel at 1:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Special Projects Fund of Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643 are appreciated. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Sams family