JOHNSON CITY - On Thursday, January 19th, 2023, Noel Nannette Talbert Cliett, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 65.
Noel was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. She attended Science Hill High School, then graduated from Tri-Cities Cosmetology School. Noel spent 40+ years behind the chair of several area salons, the last one being Steel Magnolias, a business she owned with two partners near downtown for 18 years. She loved her work, and she loved her clients, many of which she enjoyed working with for her entire career.
Noel was an avid reader, having read literally hundreds of novels throughout her life. She loved to discuss and share the stories she read with family, friends and clients, and always passed along the best books for others to enjoy.
Noel loved music and was often complimented for the selections she played in her salon. Noel took fiddle lessons from Colleen Trenwith at ETSU and later Meagan Gregory. Noel was artistic in many other ways. She loved designing spaces and was reached out to often for help from friends and family.
Noel was a staunch Democrat. he followed and supported her party at both the local and national levels.
Noel is preceded in death by her father, Dr. Joseph Talbert and brother, David Talbert.
She is survived by her husband of over 30 years, David; son, Gabe Workman and daughter-in-law Christy Alford Workman; granddaughters, Delaney Workman, Chloe Workman and Leah Workman; great-grandson Waylon Hampton; mother, Jean Hall; brothers, Phil Talbert and sister-in-law Patty, Joe Talbert and sister-in-law Darcey; and sisters, Toni Joslin and brother-in-law Otto, and Melinda Talbert.
A Celebration of Life service is planned for 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton, 119 W. F St, Elizabethton TN.
In lieu of flowers, Noel asked for donations to be made to Oak Hill Cemetery, 205 Whitney Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.