JOHNSON CITY - On Thursday, January 19th, 2023, Noel Nannette Talbert Cliett, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 65.

Noel was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. She attended Science Hill High School, then graduated from Tri-Cities Cosmetology School. Noel spent 40+ years behind the chair of several area salons, the last one being Steel Magnolias, a business she owned with two partners near downtown for 18 years. She loved her work, and she loved her clients, many of which she enjoyed working with for her entire career.

