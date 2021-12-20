ERWIN - Noel A. Muhn, age 63, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his home. A native of Garrett, IN, Noel is a son of the late Noel Alfred and Margaret (Hyde) Muhn. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Noel was a Master Mason, a past Master of Centennial Lodge # 491 F&AM Erwin, TN, a Shriner and was currently serving as Secretary. He loved shooting, riding 4-wheelers, fishing and playing cards with friends. In addition to his parents, Noel was preceded in death by his first wife, Tammy Phillips Muhn.
Noel A. Muhn leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife of 37 years: Bert Muhn; Children: Justin Muhn and wife, Elizabeth, Daniel Muhn and wife, Kendall, and Brittney Muhn and fiancé, Alex Lancaster; grandchildren: Kylee Muhn, Bella Tapp, and Keri Muhn; brothers and sisters: Sydney Garcia and husband, Cal, David Blair and wife, Christine, Kevin Blair and wife, Alida, and Debbie McKee and husband, Joe; several nieces and nephews; and in-laws: Fred and Ruth Bowers.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Noel A. Muhn in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm on Wednesday and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 23, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery. Masonic services will be rendered by Centennial Lodge #491 F&AM, Erwin, TN with Brother Carlyle Love officiating. Those attending the committal service should meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 12:50 for the service. Serving as active pallbearers will be Noel’s friends.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at Valley Funeral Home. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Noel A. Muhn through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.