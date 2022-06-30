KINGSPORT - Nita O. Webb, 90, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Dale Cunningham officiating.
An entombment service will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Boones Creek Bible Church at 1528 Old Gray Station Rd. Johnson City, TN 37615.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living for their loving care.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is serving the Webb family.