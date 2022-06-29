KINGSPORT - Nita O. Webb, 90, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was employed as a security officer having worked for Eastman Chemical Company and Johnson City Medical Center. Nita was a devoted member of Boones Creek Bible Church for 49 years where she assisted with the AWANA Program. She was also very involved with Child Evangelism and the Bible Memory Association. Nita was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Webb; sons, Richard and Paul Webb; parents, Elmer and Flora Ellard; sister, Phyllis Carver; brother, Burl Wells.
Survivors include her daughters, Anita Norman and Brenda Lawrence and husband Tony; grandchildren, Chad Webb, Pamela Farmer, Kurt Lawrence, Travis Lawrence, and Anthony Norman; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Patsy Bright, Louise Lampkin, and Judy Wells; brother, Gerald Wells; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Dale Cunningham officiating.
An entombment service will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Boones Creek Bible Church at 1528 Old Gray Station Rd. Johnson City, TN 37615.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living for their loving care.
