BLUFF CITY - Nina Sue Bennett, age 81, of Bluff City, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at her home. Nina was born in Sullivan County, a daughter of the late Paul and Beulah (Morse) Hicks. In addition to her parents, Nina was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Virgil Wayne Bennett; a daughter, Amber Bennett; a son, Michael Bennett; a son-in-law, Leonard Berry; and several brothers and sisters.
Nina was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma and sister and a member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. She loved working puzzles, collecting anything roosters, but her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family- especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Those left to cherish Nina’s memory include two daughters, Rhonda Berry of Elizabethton and Tammy (James) Owens of Bluff City; four sons, Keith (Carolyn) Bennett and Mark (Brenda) Bennett all of Bristol, TN and David (Flora) Bennett of Bluff City; eleven grandchildren: Jenni, Sarah, Jessica, Andrew, Brittany, Stacie, Christin, Tony, Jordan, Erica and Dalton; several great grandchildren; three sisters, Treola Cornett, Wanda Hicks and Stella Burnette; one brother, Allen Hicks; a daughter-in-law, Ann Bennett of Bristol, TN; a special friend, Peggy McDuffie; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of Nina’s life will be conducted at 6:00 PM on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Jamie Ferguson and Reverend Rusty Verran officiating. Music will be under the direction of Lori Burnett and Dawn Warren, soloists. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the church, prior to the service on Saturday. Friends may also call at the home of a daughter, Tammy Owens, 1557 Chinquapin Grove Road, Bluff City.
The graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with Reverend Hunter Woodall officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Monte Vista Memorial Park at 11:45 AM on Sunday.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bennett family and viewed by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.