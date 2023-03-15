BLUFF CITY - Nina Sue Bennett, age 81, of Bluff City, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at her home. Nina was born in Sullivan County, a daughter of the late Paul and Beulah (Morse) Hicks. In addition to her parents, Nina was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Virgil Wayne Bennett; a daughter, Amber Bennett; a son, Michael Bennett; a son-in-law, Leonard Berry; and several brothers and sisters.

Nina was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma and sister and a member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. She loved working puzzles, collecting anything roosters, but her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family- especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

