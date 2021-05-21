CHATTANOOGA - Nina Lee Gilchrist, 62, passed away at her home in Chattanooga, TN on April 24, 2021, surrounded by her family after a two-year battle with gall bladder cancer. She was born in Philippi WV on July 12, 1958. She was the beloved wife of Keith Brantley Gilchrist and the proud mother of two sons: Samuel and Trevor. Nina loved her family fiercely. Nina's parents Jacob Edward Keiffer and Margie Oleta Keiffer preceded her in death. She is survived by three big sisters Dianne Winter, Mary Arnett, and Nancy Stewart. She had several close friends she affectionately called 'Sistars'. Nina was a graduate of Shinnston High School and attended Fairmont State University. She had a deep love for children and could be found on Sunday mornings teaching preschoolers or working in the nursery. She was the spark behind a Christ-centered school start-up. A lifelong gardener, she fought illness as she obtained her Master Gardener certification. Nina was supremely skilled at handling yarn. Teaching others to crochet and knit were two of her passions. An accomplished seamstress she would always take time out of her day to hem, sew or fix clothing for anyone who had need. Many often came to her for life advice and she would always take the time to give them her very best. A much sought-after person she was always willing to help the needy and less fortunate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Kari’s Heart Foundation, an organization that helps families of hospitalized children. Online donations can be made at https://karisheartfoundation.org/donate/ or by mailing checks to KHF PO Box 6165, Johnson City, TN 37604. Cards and condolences can be sent to the family at 6310 Ridge Lake Rd Hixson TN 37343. A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Blackford KY at a later date. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Northridge Community Church (Springbrook Campus) 209 E Springbrook Dr, Johnson City, TN 37601 on May 22nd at 3:00 pm Visitation to follow immediately afterward.