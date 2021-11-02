ELIZABETHTON - Nina Jean Harrell, 74, of Elizabethton passed away Tuesday morning October 26, 2021 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital following a brief illness. Nina was born in Russell County Virginia to Ama Cloyd Puckett and Arvil Cloyd on January 16, 1947. She was preceded in death by her parents and also her stepfather Giles Puckett and numerous aunts and uncles.
She leaves behind her 3 daughters Tina Williams (Sam), Samatha Williams (Nikki), Joleen Bradley (James). Nina was blessed with 5 grandchildren Falina, Amanda, Justice, Bradley, Khaleesi and 3 great grandchildren Kay, Allie, and Bobby whom she loved very much. She is also survived by her siblings Patricia Lacey, G.W. Puckett (Doris), Alice Clark (Kyle) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nina had decided to donate her body for the study of science through The ETSU Quillen College of Medicine, so her family has chosen to honor her with a memorial celebration for family and friends. The memorial will be held November 6, 2021 from 3-5pm at Fellowship Community Church 430 East Fourth Ave Watauga, TN 37694.