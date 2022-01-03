ERWIN - Nina Dale Masters Crain, age 72, Erwin, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 31, 2021, while she was surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong resident of Erwin and daughter of the late Loyd and Myrtle Johnson Masters.
Nina was the Office Manager for her family business, Ends Electrical. She was of the Baptist Faith. Nina enjoyed cross stitch, puzzles, cooking and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Danny and Tim Masters.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of fifty-four years, Eddie Crain; her two sons: Dwayne Crain, Crossville, TN and Scott Crain (Marsha), Erwin; five grandchildren: Jensen Foster, Alli Crain, Britten Crain, Katie Balaicius and Caleb Crain; great granddaughter, Taetum Foster.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate. Family will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:55 P.M. on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Nina to: ftministries.org
Online condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with the Crain family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Crain family. (423) 743-1380.