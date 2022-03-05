ELIZABETHTON - Nicole Sparks Davis, 38, of Elizabethton, TN went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2022. She was born July 29, 1983 in Johnson City, TN to James Sparks and Kimberly Metcalf.
She was beautiful both inside and out, a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Nicole loved her children and family; she was strong but easy going. She always put others before herself. Nicole was a recent graduate of Jenny Lee Cosmetology School in Johnson City. Other than her family, cosmetology was her greatest passion. She was considered a mother to all.
Nicole was preceded in death by a sister, Golda Alyssa Winfield; grandfathers, Jim Sparks, Carlos Torres and Vance Robbins; and Graham and Alice Effler.
Those left to cherish her memory, include her children, Darius Adler, Mya Adler, and Samuel Adler; mother, Kimberly Metcalf; father, James Sparks; sisters, Joi Adler and Marguerite Chapman; nieces, Nevaeh Adler, Alyssa Adler, and Jade Chapman; cousin, Jessica Correa; grandmothers, Judy Sparks and Golda June Yates Robbins; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will have a celebration of Nicole's life on Monday, March 7, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Monte Vista Funeral Home.
The family of Mrs. Nicole Sparks Davis is in the care of Monte Vista Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made to the Davis family at www.montevistafunerals.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Davis family.