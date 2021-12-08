JOHNSON CITY - Nicole “Nicki” Blackburn, 41, of Johnson City, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Nicki was preceded i n death by her grandparents, Wyatt and Elaine Jackson, and Forest and Linda
Blackburn.
Survivors include her mother, Yvonne Masucci and husband Tony; father, Michael Blackburn; grandma
Bobbie Masucci; two daughters, Ashley Williams and Heather Williams; four brothers, Michael P.
Blackburn and wife Michella, Samuel Moon and wife Andrea, Erik Cleaver and wife Lizzy, and Anthony
Masucci; three sisters, Lisa Brown and husband Adam Brown, Bekah Masucci, and Sarah Masucci; two
Grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
The family of Ms. Nicole “Nicki” Blackburn will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Friday, December 10, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Charles and Debbie Pearce officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.