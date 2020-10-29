JOHNSON CITY - Nicole Bulla, 33, Johnson City, died unexpectedly Monday, October 26, 2020, at her home.
Nicole was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was a daughter of Kenneth R. and JoBeth King Bulla, Telford.
Nicole was a 2005 graduate of David Crockett High School.
She worked as a Sales Representative for American Home Supply where she was loved by her co-workers and customers. She was also a residential painter.
Nicole loved camping, hiking, kayaking, fishing and crabbing on the marsh at Pawley’s Island, SC.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, David and Wanda Bulla, maternal grandmother, Virginia King, maternal grandfather, Eli Barkett, great uncle and aunt, C.W. and Betty Cannon.
In addition to her parents, Nicole is survived by her brother, James Miller, Johnson City; sister, Shanna Foster and husband Scott, Murfreesboro; nieces and nephews, Jackson, Hyrum and Cameron Sonney, all of Murfreesboro; special friend, Michael Lovelace, Johnson City; a great work family, several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was loved by many.
Private services for Nicole will be held at a later date. Those in attendance are requested to wear a protective face covering and practice social distancing.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Bulla Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.