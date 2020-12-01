EASLEY, S.C. - Nicholas P. Calanni, born June 18, 1936 in Jamestown, N. Y., passed away November 23, 2020, in Easley, S.C.
Nick graduated from Fredonia High School, Fredonia, NY, in 1954, received his BA from Fredonia State University in 1959 and his MA from Wayne State University, Detroit, MI. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving 1959 – 1961.
Nick was known for his kindness and generosity. He was also an outstanding chef, making sure that all meals were prepared to perfection and he kept a log to ensure to serve a unique delicacy in future meals.
His professional career included the following: producer of commercial advertisements, actor of both film and stage, director and producer of many plays, and owner of a professional casting company in Manhattan. He worked in Buffalo, NY, Detroit, MI, Los Angeles, CA, Johnson City, TN and NY, NY.
Besides his parents Jeanette (Pucci) Calanni and Peter Calanni, Nick is pre-deceased by his partner Hal Youngblood, siblings: Josephine (late Donald) Westling, Carmella (late James) Oakes, Delores (late Daniel) McCollum, Peter (Lynette) Calanni, Louis (late Joyce) Calanni and Lawrence Calanni.
Nick is survived by four siblings: Roger (Kathy) Calanni of Fredonia, NY, Linda (Mark) Casper of Williamsville, NY, Janet (Stephen) Keefe of Fredonia NY, and Mary (Thomas) Creagan of Easley, SC, his sister-in-law Lynette Calanni of Fredonia; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and many, many friends.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Nicholas’ name to the Luca S. Calanni Foundation, (livelikeluca.com) or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, celebrations of Nick’s life will be announced at a later date.