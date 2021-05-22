JOHNSON CITY - Nicholas Michael Halkowitz, 34, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Johnson City, TN.
Nick was born on June 17, 1986 in Kingsport, TN to Michael and Jeannette Halkowitz. He was a 2004 graduate of Science Hill High School before joining the Army in 2006. Nick proudly served his country for 4 ½ years as a Specialist in the US Army Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne. He was stationed in Germany and served in the Iraq Campaign from 2008-2009.
Nick had a kind and sensitive soul. He loved his family and cherished, above all, the memories made with them over the years. He had a passion for animals and enjoyed spending time with his dog, Ruger. As a child, Nick loved his time spent on the water, fishing, and valued the time doing this with his father throughout his life.
He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Mary Jeannette Halkowitz of Johnson City; maternal grandparents, William Antone and Ellen Idler Bear of Colorado; and paternal grandparents, Alex Michael and Frances June Halkowitz of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by those he left behind including his father, Michael Halkowitz of Johnson City; brother, Christopher (Megan) Halkowitz of Anderson, South Carolina; nieces, Laityn and Wrenn Halkowitz; and an abundance of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 am, Wednesday, May 26 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (2211 E. Lakeview Dr., Johnson City, TN 37601), under the direction of Father Dustin Collins. The committal service will follow at 1:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery (Annex). Military honors will be rendered by Boone Dam VFW Post #4933 and members of the Army National Guard. Those attending are asked to assemble at the cemetery entrance by 12:50 pm (251 Heroes Dr, Mountain Home, TN 37684).
Pallbearers include: Ryan Springer, Branson Springer, Craig Springer, Samuel Jones, Jonathan Jones, and Susan Gonzalez.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Nick’s honor to the Disabled American Veterans Trust (DAV) at www.helpDAV.org or 1-855-619-HERO (4376).
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Halkowitz family.