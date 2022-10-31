PINEY FLATS - Nicholas Jordan Hearns Outterbridge, 31, Piney Flats passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 28, 2022 at his residence. He was a native of Sullivan County and was a son of the late Darrin Hearns Outterbridge and Janell Browning. Nick was born April 10, 1991 in the town of Bristol, TN and had lived in Piney Flats close to his family and friends. He had worked at Bojangles, ACT, KFC and the Scottsman Market. He loved watching football especially the Las Vegas Raiders and LA Lakers. Nick also loved watching Superman and Harry Potter movies. He spent a lot of time with his brother Patrick and was a quiet but kind-hearted person, he loved kids, his friends and family. Nick had a sweet and quiet personality, and he loved playing football and basketball with his brother, Patrick. No matter what life threw at them, they found in each other comfort and support. They had a close and unique bond; they literally could look at each other and know what the other was thinking and could communicate without words. If one hurt, they both did, they shared every emotion and feelings. Nick was a full donor because he wanted others to enjoy life. He donated his skin for children that was burned, his heart in memory of his grandmother and his eyes for others to see. He truly cared for other people. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bill Eastridge and Nellie Browning; also a niece, Aaliyah Rain Outterbridge.
Survivors include his mother, Janelle Browning of Piney Flats; a brother, Patrick Jamal Outterbridge of Piney Flats; a sister, Kaitlin Alexandra Forbes and husband, Denver of Johnson City; his paternal grandparents, Gwendolyn Outterbridge and Robert Outterbridge both of Maryland; aunts, Theresa Garland of Piney Flats and Samantha Forbes of Johnson City; uncles, Anthony Eastridge of Bristol and Larry Woods and wife, Jill of Knoxville; cousins, Matthew McMillan and wife, Rebekah, Adam McMillan, Angel Vereen and husband, Terrell, Asher McMillan, Israel and Miracle Vereen and Sam and Casey Woods.
Funeral services for Nick will be conducted at 1:30 PM Thursday, November 3, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Berthanna Oxendine and Rev. Steven Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until the service hour. Graveside services and interment will follow at 3:30 PM in the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210. Pallbearers will be Patrick Outterbridge, Matthew and Adam McMillan, Hunter Grindstaff, Nathaniel Watson, Clayton Potter and Sean Perry.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37604. 423-928-2245