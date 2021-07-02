ELIZABETHTON - Nicholas Buck, age 43, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Nicholas was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to Sharon Kay McLemore Buck, of Elizabethton and the late Benny Joe Buck. In addition to his father, Nicholas was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Howard and Hazel Buck; his maternal grandparents, Roy McLemore, Sr. and Georgia McLemore; and two special friends, Neil Miller and Tony Greenwell.
Nicholas was a member of the 1996 graduating class of Hampton High School and worked as a car salesman for Johnson City Ford. Nicholas had a smile and attitude that was contagious. He enjoyed making people’s dreams of car ownership a reality and worked very hard to do so. Nicholas’s many hobbies included guns, flashlights, cars, knives, taking long drives and listening to all types of music. Most of all though, Nicholas loved being with his family and friends.
Those left to cherish and remember him include his wife, Allison Buck, of the home; two sons, Cameron Buck, of Johnson City and Mason Buck, of the home. Many friends, neighbors and loved ones also survive.
A visitation service for friends and family to gather in remembrance will be conducted from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 4, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses in the ICU Unit of the Johnson City Medical Center for their compassion and care for Nicholas and his family during his stay.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a monetary donation to the family to cover funeral expenses. This may be done by mailing donations to Allison Buck, 105 John Crow Road, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643, thank you.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Buck family. Office 423-772-3928, service information line, 423-543-4917.