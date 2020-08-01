PINEY FLATS - Nicholas A. Ordanoff, 75, of Piney Flats passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. He was a native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and was the son of Nick Ordanoff and the late Doris Noonan Shickley. Mr. Ordanoff retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority after many years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Kay Ebersole and Sue Emanuel; a brother, Terry Shickley.
Nick was a hard worker and good provider for his family over many years. He worked as a pipefitter & estimator in the industrial field including nuclear and fossil fuel power plants. Over the years, Nick and his wife Barbara built many homes and lived in various places along the east coast. He finally built a dream home surrounded by trees in Piney Flats TN. This home was special to him due to the wildlife that appears in the backyard on a daily basis. Nick enjoyed golf, cooking, and back porch gardening over the years. Nick enjoyed his children and grandchildren, especially when attending their various sporting events. He coached and watched his children play baseball and football.
Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara Donato Ordanoff; a daughter, Lisa Ordanoff of Harrisburg, PA; a son, Jason Ordanoff and wife, Monica of Harrisburg, PA; a son, Robert C. Weber and wife, Sara of Jonesborough; a sister, Sharon Gruff of Florida; two sisters, Joni Corbett and husband, Russ and Mary Rodemaker all of Harrisburg, PA; a brother, Mike Shickley of New Cumberland, PA; grandchildren, Bobby, Allison and Emma Weber, Gianna, Chiara and Jett Ordanoff; also several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7:00 PM Monday, August 3, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Minister Wes Willis officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until the service hour. Due to Covid-19 guidelines you are asked to wear masks or facial coverings and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Ordanoff family. 423-928-2245. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. This was Nick's favorite charity.