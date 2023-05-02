JOHNSON CITY - Nellie Meril Boone, 98, Johnson City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at NHC Healthcare.
Nellie was born in Avery County, NC to the late Edward Logan and Rinda Johnson Hoilman.
JOHNSON CITY - Nellie Meril Boone, 98, Johnson City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at NHC Healthcare.
Nellie was born in Avery County, NC to the late Edward Logan and Rinda Johnson Hoilman.
Nellie was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed working in the garden and the wood pile to keep her wood burning stove running. She was a loving mother and beloved “Granny Boone”. Jigsaw puzzles and fishing kept her busy and, when she was younger, she enjoyed quilting with her mother. Several of her quilts can be found on her kids’ and grandkids’ beds. Nellie was a long-time member of Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ.
In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by: her husband, Charlie Arbie Boone; son, Tommy Wayne Boone; daughter-in-law, Wanda Jeanette Boone; and brothers, Cecil and Coy Hoilman.
Survivors include: two daughters, Clara Davis and her husband Tom and Shirley Britt and her husband Eddie; son, Freddie Boone; eight grandchildren, Scott Davis and his wife Pam, James Britt and his wife Lane, Steven Davis and his wife Svette, Tommy Boone and his wife Lisa, Johnathan Boone and his wife Deena, Michael Boone, Crystal Gentry and Jennifer Phillips; brother-in-law, Paul Boone; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Jarrett, Helen Boone and Blanch Kelch; 14 great-grandchildren, Christian, Caleb, Davis, Sullivan, Tucker, Charlie, Anna, Alex, Ben, Joshua, Brandon, Rachel, Brooklyn, and Jared and his wife Grayson; six great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Daisy Mae.
Nellie’s family would like to thank the staff at NHC. We appreciate the care given to Nellie during her time there.
The family of Nellie Boone will receive friends from 11 AM until 1 PM on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Donny Reagan officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Nellie’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers and her great grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Boone family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.