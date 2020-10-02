ELIZABETHTON - Nellie Elizabeth Montgomery Harris, 90, Elizabethton passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Signature Health Care after an extended illness. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Roosevelt & Della Rae Cook Montgomery. She was a retired employee of Leon-Ferenbach, having retired in 1995. She was of the Pentecostal Faith. Mrs Harris loved to quilt, sew and work in her garden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Brownlow Harris, Jr. who passed away October 8, 2002 and by four brothers and one sister. Survivors include her children: Elizabeth Kay (Paul David) Cox, Elizabethton and William Gary Harris, Elizabethton. Two Grandchildren: Gary Ben Harris, jJhnson City and James A. Harris, Elizabethton. One Great Granddaughter: Autumn Harris. One Sister: Sarah Reed. Several nieces , nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Evangelist Phillip Reed officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 12 Noon Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the Whitehead Cemetery, Butler. Music will be provided by Pastor Phillip Reed and Terry & Amy Belisle. Active Pallbearers will be: Daniel Montgomery, Ronald Reed and other selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff at Signature Health Care and the staff of Caris Hospice, family and friends for all the support and care she received. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 7, 2020 to go in procession to the cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorikalfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral chapel is serving the Harris family