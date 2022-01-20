ERWIN - Nell Reta Tolley Peterson, age 78, Erwin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Monday, January 17, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Erwin and a daughter of the late James Clarence and Golda Miller Tolley.
Nell was a homemaker. She was a member of First Bible Holiness Church. Nell loved spending time with her family, and she loved her little dog, Baby.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lowell Peterson; two brothers: Gerald Tolley and James Clarence Tolley, Jr.; six sisters: Eulala Bennett, Emma Jean Wilson, Mary Tolley, Edna May Tolley, Ina Belle Price and Margaret Williams; Lori’s fiancé, Chris Maricle.
Nell leaves behind to cherish her memory, one son, Timothy “Tim” Peterson; two daughters: Becky Tilson and husband, Terry; Lori Peterson; one grandson, Christopher Peterson; three sisters: Joan Faye Adkins, Pat Thomas, Arlene Ervin and husband, Ed; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Kim Casey will officiate the 7:00 p.m. funeral service. Committal will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 p.m. on Monday.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Peterson family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Peterson family. (423) 743-1380.