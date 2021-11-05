Nell Marie Gardner, 67, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Nell was born in Erwin, TN and resided in Jonesborough. She retired from the Washington County School district at Gray Elementary and worked for Cook’s Commercial Cleaning Company. She enjoyed her position in auxiliary at the VFW in Johnson City, TN. She was a wife, mother, nana, and friend to many. Nell was a strong and independent woman who made everyone who knew her feel special and happy to be around her. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen D. Gardner; two children, Raymond Blake Tolley Jr. and Joseph Michael Lockner and parents, Hobert and Gladys Story.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Jennifer Haire (Brian) of Oregon; Son, Christopher Lockner of Tennessee; sisters, Mary Dulaney (Jim) and Loretta Saults (Donald); brother, Jerry Story (Lisa); grandchildren, David Cigarroa (Haley), Kaleb Arrowood, Autumn Arrowood, Brooklynn Arrowood, Ella Haire, A. J. Lockner, Moriah Lockner and Ayla Lockner; great-grandchildren, Kylenn Cigarroa, Aubree Cigarroa, Venellope Cigarroa, Ares Cigarroa and Kymber Arrowood; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Derick Cook (Amy), Mary Dunbar, Sue Murray, VFW friends and many more.
A visitation was held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 5:00-7:00PM in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, TN 37617. A funeral service was held following visitation with Pastor Richard Tittle officiating.
A graveside service was held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00AM at the VA Mountain Home National Cemetery located at 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Nurse Julie and the nursing staff of the ICU at Johnson City Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wreaths across America for Mountain Home, c/o TC Mac 5555 East Main Street, Suite 104C Kingsport, TN 37660.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Nell