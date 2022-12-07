BRISTOL, VA - Neil Thomas Ledford, age 28, of Bristol, Virginia, went home to meet his Heavenly Father on Monday, December 5th, 2022. Neil was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to Carolyn (Mann) Ledford Good of Elizabethton, Tennessee and the late Dennis Edward Ledford Jr. Tennessee. In addition to his father, Neil is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jimmie Dale Mann, and his step grandfather, James Simpson.

Neil was a faithful friend, with a kind, loving spirit and a very giving heart. He was good natured, funny, and loved his family very much, always making sure that they were taken care of and had what they needed.

Trending Recipe Video