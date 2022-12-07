BRISTOL, VA - Neil Thomas Ledford, age 28, of Bristol, Virginia, went home to meet his Heavenly Father on Monday, December 5th, 2022. Neil was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to Carolyn (Mann) Ledford Good of Elizabethton, Tennessee and the late Dennis Edward Ledford Jr. Tennessee. In addition to his father, Neil is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jimmie Dale Mann, and his step grandfather, James Simpson.
Neil was a faithful friend, with a kind, loving spirit and a very giving heart. He was good natured, funny, and loved his family very much, always making sure that they were taken care of and had what they needed.
From a young age, Neil displayed a wonderful work ethic and an interest in electronics, spending one summer working with NASA’s INSPIRE Nanotechnology Research program in San Juan, Puerto Rico through the STEM program at Oklahoma State University. After high school, Neil went on to work with the Avionics Department at Bell Helicopter, earning a five year achievement medal for his exceptional work and dedication.
Neil loved photography and had a lifelong passion for fast cars, participating in local cars shows as an active member of Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee Club After Dark with his own Dodge Charger. He was also a member of Civil Air Patrol, graduating as a Cadet Major, and was a member of Celebration Church. In his spare time, Neil also enjoyed geology and hiking.
Those left to remember and cherish Neil’s memory include his mother, Carolyn Ledford Good and her husband Sean Good, of Elizabethton; his sister, Allison Ledford Davies and her husband Harry Davies, of Kingsport; his brother, Jared Ledford, of Jonesborough; his grandparents, Janette Mann, of Elizabethton, Jana Simpson, of Johnson City, and Dennis Ledford Sr. and his wife, Donna Graybeal Ledford, of Gray; his uncle, Dale Ledford, of Johnson City; and his aunts, Teresa Treadway, Lisa Germaine, and her husband Dan Germaine, all of Elizabethton; and Jennifer Ledford France and her husband Dean, of Jonesborough. Several other extended family members also survive.
A service to honor and celebrate Neil’s life and memory will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home in Elizabethton, Tennessee with Pastor Robert Russell of Celebration Church officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Saturday.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Josh Banks of Shepherd’s Rock Bible Church officiating. Active pallbearers will be Harry Davies, Chris Birchfield, Tim Compton, Caleb Meade, Dale Ledford, and Kurt Germaine. Neil’s friends and coworkers from Bell Helicopter will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to express appreciation to all of the friends, family, and churches who have provided care and support during this difficult time.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Ledford family through tetrickfuneralhome.com. The Tetrick Funeral Home Riverside Chapel is located at 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 and can be contacted at (423) 542-2232.