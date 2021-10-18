She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed: “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” Charm is deceptive and beauty is fleeting, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate. Proverbs 31: 25-31
JOHNSON CITY - Natilee Stinnett, 83 of Johnson City passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a daughter of the late Hiram and Bonnie Reed Hurt. Natilee retired from the James H. Quillen Rehabilitation Center, having worked for many years in the Dietary Department. She was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church. Natilee was the epitome of the term “sweet little lady”. Always quick to deliver a smile to everyone she met, she always made you feel special, loved, important and appreciated. Her love for her family was most evident in her life-long pursuit as the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a host of precious friends and her special friends, Jeannie Fillers and George and Betty Bolton were always faithful and by her side. In recent months she had enjoyed a new friendship with her church friend, Doran Charles, and her family was so happy to see her treated with such kindness and respect. Natilee will be missed greatly by her fur baby, Shane.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Stinnett in 2015; three sons, Larry, Lynn and Raymond Stinnett; a daughter, Patricia Broyles; a grandson, Derrick and a granddaughter, Wendy Fields.
Survivors include her two daughters, Marilyn Watts of Elizabethton and Wanda DeBord of Morristown; a sister, Betty Ann Isaacs of Gray; eight grandchildren, Harley White, Brandan Watts, Danielle Watts, Courtney Repass, Joshua Repass, Rand DeBord, Dylan DeBord and Amanda Offield; seven great-grandchildren, Allie, Madison, Andrew, Jesse, Bella, Ava and Thomas and two great-grandchildren expected soon; a special son-in-law, Randy DeBord of Morristown.
Funeral services for Mrs. Stinnett will be conducted at 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Alan Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday in the Boones Creek Christian Church Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Stinnett family. 423-928-2245