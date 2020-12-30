ELIZABETHTON - Nathaniel “Tom” McCloud, 88, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 in the James H. Quillen Va. Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Walter P. & Lillie Oliveen McQueen McCloud. Tom served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict where he was an Ex Pow for 33 months. He was a retired Manager of the Pizza Inn, Johnson City. Tom was affectionately known as the “fruit cake man”. He has dedicated the latter part of his life to baking and selling fruit cakes as a way to raise money for the building project of Unaka Baptist Church where he was a member and Ordained Deacon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years: Billie Jean Shankles McCloud, who passed away January 28, 2005, by two sisters: Mary Ellen Vines and Hanna Lou Blevins and several sisters & brothers-in-laws; and his special friend Joe Williams.
Survivors include his Sons & Daughters-in-Law; Mike & Sabrina McCloud and Donald & Bonnie McCloud all of Elizabethton. Two Grandchildren: Victoria McCloud and Hayden McCloud, Two Great Grandchildren: Kenneth McCloud and Kynslee Fletcher, Two Step-Grandchildren: Nathan (Morgan) Lescarbeau and Candace (Larry) Streeper, Two Great Step-Grandchildren: Markida & Chace Streeper, two step-great great grandchildren: Riley and Serenity Tate. Two Brothers: Miles (Joan) McCloud, Elizabethton and Lanton McCloud, of South Carolina. Three Sisters: Rachael (James) Phipps, Elizabethton, Linda Jo (Jim) Hall of Michigan and Angelee (Paul) White of Gray, several nieces and nephews.
Private Graveside Services will be held Monday, January 4, 2020 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Section) with the Rev. F. Walker Roberson officiating. Burial will follow the service. Active Pallbearers will be: Gary Arnold, Gary Ashline, Paul Waters, Paul White, Roland Otte, Kirk Shankles, Tom Houghton and James Phipps. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Larry Streeper, Jr., Nathan Lescarbeau, Josh Shankles, Chris Shankles, Jose Bartlett, Kenneth Shankles, Jimmy Eggers and all brothers and brothers-in-laws, nephews and his church family. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to special friend Angie Erwin and the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home and the Staff of the ICU Ward at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Tom to the Unaka Baptist Church Building Fund, 1598 Highway 91, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Saturday 1 to 5 p.m. or Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the McCloud Family.