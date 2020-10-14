Nathaniel (Nat) Lewis, 80, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born July 2, 1940 in Manhattan, NY and after living in different states growing up, resided in NJ during his high school years. He attended Rutgers University in NJ and served in the United States Air Force for 4 years before relocating to Dallas and Houston, TX where he worked in the IT field for 41 years and retired from Total Oil Co. and Fina Oil Co. He moved to Jonesborough, TN in 2011 but in 2013 moved to The Courtyards Senior Living Facility, Johnson City, TN. His favorite pastime was raising Maltese dogs and showing them in competitions and having his dogs visit patients in nursing homes.
Nat was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Joan Beyrau Lewis, his parents, Malcom Lewis and Anne Lewis Kreten and his brother-in-law, Jerry Beyrau. He is survived by his brother, Charles Lewis, and wife, Dona; sister, Verna Lewis-Stein, and husband Fred; cousin, Matthew Gervase and wife, Mary; sister –in-law, Susan Beyrau; nephew, Marc Lewis, and wife Janice; niece, Nicolle Lewis-Candelori and husband Michael; niece, Sandra Roam; nephew, Jeffrey Beyrau; and two great-nephews, Kyle and Colin Lewis.
A private burial will be held in Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
If so desired, donations to the Washington County Animal Shelter 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601 in Nat’s memory, would be greatly appreciated.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Lewis family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Nathaniel (Nat) Lewis and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631 and Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery in Houston, Texas.