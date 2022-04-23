PINEY FLATS - Nathaniel Lee “Bud” Harris, age 71 of Piney Flats, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late Nathaniel and Ethel Harris, born to them on October 13, 1950 in Russell County, Virginia.
Bud loved nothing more than telling tall tales. The more far-fetched, the better. He enjoyed anything to do with old cars and loved all sports, but his favorite was baseball. The San Francisco Giants were his favorite team. He enjoyed working outside, gardening, and fine coffees. St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and animals held a special place in his heart. He took great pride in helping others. Bud worked many years for the United States Postal Service, and after retiring owned and operated Bluff City Used Cars.
Along with his parents, Bud is preceded in death by his wife, Connie L. Harris.
Bud is survived by his loving daughter, Jennifer (Phil) Jones; his grandchildren Madison and Jared Jones, his sisters, Becky Parris, Carolyn Payne and Joy Jones; his nieces, Heather Taylor and Brook Nowak.
The family would like to thank Ron and Teresa Stout for being such wonderful friends and Wes, Loui, and Louis Jr. for their love and friendship as well.
A graveside service for Nathaniel “Bud” Harris will be conducted on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the New Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Scott Price officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Stout, Wesley Cross, Loui Colon, Louis Colon Jr., Dennis Cox, Jared and Phil Jones. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 1:50 P.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Harris Family.