GRAY - Nathan Tino, 55, Gray, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Nathan was a longtime resident of Washington County and son of the late Harold and Susie Laws Tino.
Nathan was an amazing carpenter that had a special skill with woodworking and craftsmanship. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, kayaking and telling tales. He worked at ETSU for 13 years in the custodial department.
In addition to his parents, Nathan was preceded in death by: grandparents, Maynard and Pearl Tino and Claude and Katie Laws; and two siblings, Renda June Tino and David Ray Tino.
Survivors include: his wife of 30 years, Teresa Tino; two daughters, Jess (Tony) Price, of Gray, and Brooke Tino, of Johnson City; two grandchildren, Boston and Finley Price; one sister, Connie Laws, of Bristol, VA; one brother, Harold “Bub” Tino, of Greeneville; sister-in-law, Brenda Mohler (Donnie), of Hiltons, VA; and many nieces and nephews.
The family of Nathan Tino will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 7 PM. Pallbearers include: Brooke Tino, Tony Price, Bub Tino, Jeff Leonard, Alan Cox and Marcus Furguson. The committal service will be held at 10 AM Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery, Jonesborough. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the graveside by 9:50 AM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Tino family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Tino family. (423) 282-1521