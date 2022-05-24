Natalie J. Lefemine, 92, wife of Dr. Armand Lefemine, died Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Born in Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mildred Jenckes of North Attleboro, MA.
Natalie graduated North Attleboro High School and Westbrook College, Class of 1949. She was a histologist in Boston and Cambridge, MA before marrying her husband, Armand Lefemine, in 1952. Natalie spent her life as a devoted wife and mother raising four children. She had a endearing sweet spirit that was generous and selfless, always devoting herself to caring for family and friends. She loved collecting antiques, volunteering, playing bridge, and was an active member in her religious community. Being a cancer survivor herself and suffering the loss of her oldest daughter Linda Juliano to cancer, Natalie became an advocate and mentor to support groups of others suffering from the disease.
In addition to her loving husband, Dr. Armand Lefemine, she is survived by her son, Stephen Lefemine and wife, Francyne; son, David Lefemine; daughter, Carolyn Lefemine Buffington and husband, Doug; son-in-law, Phillip Juliano; ten grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Natalie was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Juliano.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 4:00 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown. A second service will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Victory, Centerville, MA with burial following in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Please visit Chapman Funeral Home at www.chapmanfuneral.com for details.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dana -Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, www.dana-farber.org/gift to support cancer research and patient care.