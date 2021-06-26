Natalie Dawn Smith, age 49, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Johnson City, TN on September 15, 1971 to Verlin Leo Smith and Louise Josephine Nave Smith. She was a 1989 graduate of Elizabethton High School where she enjoyed being a member of the Drama Club, Guitar Club, Chorus Club, and Girls Ensemble. In more recent years she was a member of the Elizabethton Choral Club and a member of John Sevier-Sarah Hawkins Chapter DAR. Natalie also served as a Senior Officer and Committee Chair in Fort Watauga Society C.A.R. She was a lifelong member of Central Community Christian Church. Her faith in Christ as her Savior was unwavering.
Natalie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Reverend Glen Smith and Georgia Stroupe Smith and Deward Nave and Flara Hall Nave and an infant sister, Nanette Shawn Smith. She is survived by her parents, Verlin and Louise Smith; a sister, Melodie Daniels; brother-in-law, Josh Daniels and her three nephews, Ivan, Cohen, and Gideon Daniels who were her greatest joy.
A graveside service for Natalie Dawn Smith will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery, Johnson City, TN with Pastor Brandon Nave officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Daniels, Ivan Daniels, Cohen Daniels, Gideon Daniels, Keith Nave, Derrick Nave, and David Nave. Those who will be attending the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 A.M.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Smith family.