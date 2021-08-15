Naomi Ruth Dailey’s love of family and dedicated walk with God did not come to an end with her death. Naomi passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the age of 72, after a hard-fought battle with COVID, surrounded by family. All who knew her will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives in her exemplary footsteps as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Naomi’s home away from home was with her family at the Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ. Professionally, she retired as office manager of Faith Enterprises in Johnson City in 2020. Her favorite place to be was surrounded by her family, telling jokes, laughing and loving on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Naomi was the daughter of the late John and Ruth Callahan Laser. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters, Lowell Laser, Dolores Dyer, Jim Laser, Janice Rhineberger and John Laser.
Naomi is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Ron E. Dailey; her daughter, Cheryl Davis and husband, Kevin; two sons, Ron K. Dailey and his wife, Carrington and Paul Dailey and his wife, Courtney; grandchildren, Justin Davis and his wife, Mandy, Stephanie White and her husband, Justin, Kensington Dailey, Mitchell Dailey, Matthew Dailey and their mother, Lora Stutzman Dailey, Jackson Valentine and Felicity Valentine; great-grandchildren, Felicity Davis, Tobias White and Norah Ruth White; a sister, Kathy Adams; three brothers, Don Laser and his wife, Cheryl, Bob Laser and his wife, Cooki and Rick Laser and his wife, Mary; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Please join the family in celebrating the joy of Naomi’s life Tuesday evening, August 17, 2021 at the Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ in Elizabethton. The family will be receiving friends and family from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. The service for Naomi will begin at 7:00 PM with Pastor Donny Reagan officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Fairview Cemetery in Jonesborough. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM. Pallbearers will be Justin Davis, Mitchell Dailey, Matthew Dailey, Justin White, Michael Bailey, Jackie Tipton and Eric Archer. Due to the sensitivity of the situation and the sickness that has impacted the family, in our attempt to honor Naomi, we highly recommend that you protect yourself and wear a mask and practice social distancing. This obituary was lovingly written by Naomi’s family.
