ELIZABETHTON - Naomi Edna Williams Richardson, 82, Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Willie & Arthie Cora Dinsmore Williams. She was retired from Southeastern Apparel. In earlier years she had attended North Street Church of Jesus Christ and also New Hope Church of Jesus. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Carl Richardson., a son: Curtis Richardson, two sisters: Verdie Mae Pierce and Christine Blevins and three brothers: Alfred, Wesley and Lester Williams.
Survivors include her son: Rickey C. Richardson of the home. One Brother: Kenneth Williams, a Brother-In-law; Elbert Richardson. Also, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. R.L. Poole officiating. Interment will follow in the Pearl Bowers Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service hour at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Richardson family.