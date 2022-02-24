JOHNSON CITY - Nannie V. Burton, 91, of Johnson City, TN, died February 23, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a native of Elizabethton and a daughter of the late Ed and Myrtle Crow. She lived most of her life in Johnson City.
Nannie worked at ETSU for many years in university food service.
She was a member of Keystone Freewill Baptist Church.
She was a people person who enjoyed life. Nannie was happiest sitting at her kitchen table talking with her friends, family, and neighbors.
Nannie was preceded in death by: her father, Ed Crow, her mother, Myrtle Crow, her husband, Junior Burton, and her son, Jeff Hensley.
Survivors include: two daughters, Margaret Oakes of Johnson City, and Judith Oakes, and her husband John, of Johnson City; her son, Randy Hensley, and his wife Janie, of Johnson City; grandchildren, Timmy Odom of Orange, TX, Will Odom of Olympia, WA, and Hannah Smith of Gray; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Nannie V. Burton will be conducted 12:00 pm Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Pastor Tony Birchfield officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 am Saturday for those services.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Burton family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Burton family. (423) 282-1521