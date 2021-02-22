Nannie Kate Hope 96, of the South Central Community, went to be with the Lord on Saturday February 20, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. Her two sons were her pride and joy. Not one day passed that she didn’t speak of longing to be with her mother again. She was a homemaker and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed feeding anyone who came to eat! For many years she hosted the Ricker family reunion. She loved traveling and spending time with her sister, Dorothy. She was a talented seamstress and made many beautiful quilts. She worked at the elections for nearly 40 years.
She attended Liberty Freewill Baptist Church while her health permitted.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Eldon Hope; parents James Mort and Mary Easter Ricker; and five siblings.
She is survived by her sons and their wives: Michael and Diane Hope and Jimmy and Pam Hope; four grandchildren and their spouses: Michael Lee Hope; Michelle Hope, Chad and Amanda Hope and Chasity and Dave McGee; five great grandchildren: Riley and Avery Hope and Brayden, Maesyn and Easton McGee.
There will be no formal visitation. The body will lie in state at Liberty Freewill Baptist Church on Wednesday from 12 pm to 3 pm where anyone is welcome to pay their respects and sign the register. A private funeral service will be held at the church at 3 pm with the Rev John Buchanan and the Rev. Brandon Broyles officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Liberty Freewill Baptist Church Facebook page for anyone who would like to view the service.
A graveside service will follow for anyone who wishes to attend following the private funeral service.
Due to COVID-19, the family request that mask be worn and social distancing be observed.
Active pallbearers will be Michael Lee Hope, Chad Hope, Dave McGee, Dewey Hope, Robert Ricker and Jerry Poe.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice with special thanks to Mitzi Kemp.
Kiser- Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com