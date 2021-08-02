Nancy Whitehead Hall passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at Holston Valley Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Born and raised in Johnson City, TN, she was a caring and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a homemaker, an amazing cook and cake decorator. She could brighten up anyone's day with her cheerful smile and uplifting personality.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father and mother Arthur and Betty Whitehead and two brothers, Larry Whitehead, Artie Whitehead. She is survived by daughters Nikki Shell, and Melanie Baker and husband Mason; Grandchildren, Samantha Hammett, Ricky and Zachary Shell and Aria Baker; Sister’s, Sharon Smith, Sheila Goins and husband John, and Becky Doggett and husband Denny; brother’s, Steve Whitehead and wife Fran, and Gary Whitehead; along with many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend and father of her children, Scott McInturff.
A celebration of life for Nancy will be announced soon.
"And He will raise you up on eagle's wings, Bear you on the breath of dawn, Make you to shine like the sun, And hold you in the palm of His Hand."
