JOHNSON CITY - Nancy W. Hyder, 90, of Johnson City, Tennessee, died on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Dominion Senior Living.
A native of Kingsport, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Curtis Widener and Mary L. Widener.
Nancy was a graduate of East Tennessee State University, where she received her degree in Education. She retired in 1995 from the Johnson City School System, after 25 years as an elementary school teacher.
Nancy was a member of Liberty Fellowship Church in Johnson City.
In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John R. Hyder, Sr.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include: two sons, John R. Hyder, Jr. (Janet) and Dale Hyder (Melinda); one daughter, Karen Hughes (Danny); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, James Widener (Judy), all of Johnson City; and two sisters, Sue Egloff of Rockledge, Florida and Anne Hughes (Bob) of Valle Crucis, North Carolina.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pastor Dan Foster will officiate the service. The Pallbearers will be chosen from the family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.
The family wishes to offer their gratitude to the Dominion Tapestry Unit and Caris Hospice for the compassionate and respectful care given to Nancy.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E Oakland Avenue Johnson City, Tennessee 37601, is honored to serve the family of Nancy Hyder. 423-282-1521.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
