JOHNSON CITY - Nancy Shigeko Qualls of Johnson City, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her residence at the age of 89. Born in Ito, Japan to Morikase and Etsuko Satomi, Nancy was one of six children. She had a wonderful childhood and always appreciated her parents instilling in her a strong work ethic, generous spirit and sense of independence as they were the guiding spirit of her life.
Nancy graduated from Ito High School and started her first job in the banking industry. She then moved on to work at the famous Kawana Hotel in Ito, Japan. Here she found work to be fun and exciting, as she learned to play golf and met a number of famous people, namely Mrs. Jean Marie Faircloth MacArthur, wife of General MacArthur and Mr. Louis B. Mayer of MGM.
After marrying J.B. Qualls, Nancy came to the U.S. in 1956. Their life together was always very full. J.B. spent twenty-eight years in the U.S. Army, which involved twenty-one changes of address. Their oldest daughter, Kathy, was born in Tokyo. Their son, Donald, was born in Indiana, and their youngest daughter, Diana, was born in Michigan.
Nancy was always full of life and had a zeal for packing as much as possible into each and every moment. In addition to being a wonderful wife and mother, she also found time to work outside of her home. From supervising in an army mess hall to working in the optical industry, with many other jobs along the way, it is not surprising that Nancy chose to work until the age of seventy. Even as a child, she always enjoyed her role of being the boss. Her philosophy when questioned about why she didn’t retire earlier was indicative of her delightful sense of humor and wisdom: “I go to work; I get to talk, socialize and exercise. And at the end of the week, I get a small reward. There is a big difference between when you have to work and when you choose to work.”
Nancy was blessed with many years of good health, and she put those years to good use. Her outgoing personality and generous spirit were always evident in her very full life. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, collecting fine china and beautiful ornate items as well as dining out with her friends and family. She was a gifted cook who thoroughly enjoyed good food and cooking for her family and many friends. Her door was always open and everyone was always welcome. Nancy was also a very devoted daughter and sister. After making a home in Johnson City, she invited her mother to come to Tennessee, and her mother lived with Nancy and her family for five years. Nancy also made sure to plan trips home to visit her family. She lived her life to the fullest and seemed to always be in the middle of good times with family and her circle of friends. Her kind heart, sense of adventure and easy laugh brightened many days for others, and she will be sorely missed.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother. She is survived by her beloved family, husband of 65 years, J.B. Qualls, daughter Kathy Buchanan (Charles Hickman), son Donald (Linda) Qualls, daughter Diana Qualls, grandsons Chris Qualls (Megan) and Kyle Qualls. Nancy is also survived by her youngest brother, Tamutsu Satomi, her wonderful extended Qualls family and many special friends.
As Nancy requested, there will be no services.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Qualls Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.