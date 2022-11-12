BRISTOL, TN - Nancy Naff Stevenson, 102, Bristol, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Ballad Health Hospice House.
Born in Cleveland, Tennessee on May 11, 1920, to Lucy Culton Bryant and George Eakin Naff, Nancy Blair Naff Stevenson brought calm order to every task she pursued, be it as staff in the executive offices of East Tennessee State University or as a leader of Johnson City’s First United Methodist Church.
Her deep involvement with Sunday School brought love and purpose to the Christian education of four generations of First Church children, and she served women worldwide through her dedication to the work of the United Methodist Women and through the local crisis helpline.
Nancy’s devotion to her church developed naturally. Her grandfather, John E. Naff, was a circuit preacher in the early days of the Holston Conference; her father-in-law, M. A. Stevenson, served congregations from Cleveland, TN to Galax, VA and held the office of Holston Conference Secretary for many years; and Nancy’s brother George E. Naff II, was a beloved Holston Conference minister and president of Tennessee Wesleyan College.
Nancy’s love for East Tennessee State University began as a faculty wife in the years following World War II, continued as University School secretary for the years her girls attended, and culminated as a staff member in ETSU’s executive offices, where her penchant for precision could be seen in every document she prepared.
Nancy is survived by daughters Jane Blair MacMorran, Bristol, TN, and Lucinda Livingston, Fort Smith, Arkansas; grandchildren Will MacMorran and Laurel Lichti; nephew George E. Naff III and niece Ellen Naff Kimball; four great-granddaughters; great-nieces and nephews; and four great-great grandchildren.
Nancy Stevenson lived a profoundly Christian life that touched countless individuals. We need look no further than her life to find a model for living our own.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will take place Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 4:30 P.M. in sanctuary of First United Methodist Church (900 Spring St. Johnson City, TN) with Rev. Jodi Ihfe, officiating. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary prior to the celebration from 3:30-4:30 P.M.
There will be a private graveside committal service in Fort Hill Cemetery, Cleveland, TN at a later date.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to one of the following organizations: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital: 1-888-422-7348 or https://www.stjude.org; United Methodist Women (of First United Methodist Church): 900 Spring Street, Johnson City, TN 37604; United Way of East Tennessee Highlands: https://unitedwayetnh.org/donate/