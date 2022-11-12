BRISTOL, TN - Nancy Naff Stevenson, 102, Bristol, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Ballad Health Hospice House.

Born in Cleveland, Tennessee on May 11, 1920, to Lucy Culton Bryant and George Eakin Naff, Nancy Blair Naff Stevenson brought calm order to every task she pursued, be it as staff in the executive offices of East Tennessee State University or as a leader of Johnson City’s First United Methodist Church.

