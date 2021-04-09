ERWIN - Nancy “Na-Na” Maupin, age 60, of Erwin, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home. A native of Erwin, Nancy is a daughter of the late Robert Jackson, Sr. and Billy Jo (Phillips) Tipton. She enjoyed reading flowers and humming birds. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her grandparents, Sam and Princy Tipton, of Flag Pond, and Arthur and Edythe Hensley Phillips, of North Carolina.
Nancy Maupin leaves behind to cherish her memory: Husband of 42 years: John Albert Maupin; Daughters: Sherry Maupin, of Erwin, Brittnie Maupin, of Kingsport; Sons: John Maupin and wife, Angel, of Jonesborough, Jeremy Maupin, of Knoxville, Jason Maupin and husband, Charley, of Knoxville, Austin Maupin, of Erwin, Justin Maupin, of Elizabethton; Grandchildren: Deven Foss, Wyatt Maupin, Kolton Maupin; Sisters: Marcia Mathes and husband, Joseph, of Greeneville, Tammy Bowen, of Erwin, Sue Arrington and husband, Larry, of Greeneville, Chris Nolen and husband, Larry, of Erwin, Jo Martin, of Greeneville; Brothers: Jack Tipton and wife, Milissa, of Greeneville, Mike Tipton and wife, Angie, of Carter County; Several nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Nancy Maupin in a funeral service to be held at 10:00 am on Monday, April 12, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 9:00 am and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Bethesda Cemetery. Those attending the committal service will need to meet at Valley Funeral Home by 9:30 am to go in procession to the service. Serving as active pallbearers will be: John Maupin, Jeremy Maupin, Jason Maupin, Justin Maupin, Austin Maupin and Charley Maupin.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we respectfully request that anyone attending services please wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Nancy Maupin through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.