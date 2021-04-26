ERWIN - Nancy Mock Grubb, age 93, Erwin, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Unicoi County Hospital. She is the daughter of the late Albert Bert and Margaret Thayer Mock.
Nancy was a native of Abingdon, VA, but had made her home in Erwin since 1950. She was a devoted member of Central Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. While working as an LPN in her early years, Nancy also enjoyed cooking, sewing, and taking care of her home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, William Wiley “Bill” Grubb on February 2, 2012; one daughter-in-law, Barbara Frye Grubb; one grandson, Christopher Grubb; two brothers and one sister.
Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memory, three sons: Terry Grubb and wife Cheryl, Sevierville; Ronald Grubb and wife Robin, Erwin; William W. "Rusty" Grubb, II and wife Sueng Ae, St Louis, Missouri; seven grandchildren: Mandy Blackburn and husband Chad, Brandon Grubb, Jenny Ely and husband Adam, Kendell Grubb and wife Carlene, Brandy Smith and husband George, Russell Grubb and wife Jessica, and Brian Grubb; eight great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Thelma Mock; her very close friend, Janet Edwards, Erwin. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in the Knollkreg Memorial Park, 556 Walden Road, Abingdon, VA 24210. Reverend Larry Wiley will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 PM Tuesday.
Due to Covid-19, please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 801 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, Tennessee 37650.
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Grubb family. (423) 743-1380.