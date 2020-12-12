Nancy Maude Rankin died November 21, 2020 in Johnson City, TN at the age of 92. A longtime resident of New Orleans, Louisiana she moved to Cornerstone Village in 2008. Recently, Caris Hospice provided her with warm and comforting care.
Proud of her English heritage, she returned to Great Britain many times, once celebrating Christmas in London. Fond of Yorkshire Terriers, she adored, spoiled and enjoyed Lady, Di, Meg, Princess, and most recently Dolly Marie.
Born in Birmingham, Al, her nursing career began with graduation from St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing, Birmingham AL, continued at University of Alabama, Duke University, Marillac College, St Louis MO, and followed with a Master of Science in Nursing from The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. Her professional life spanned years in various administrative and service positions until her faculty appointment at the Louisiana State University Medical Center School of Nursing in New Orleans. After three decades there as a devoted and beloved professor, she retired. Highly regarded in the professional community, she published, participated and held leadership positions in local and national nursing organizations. She held membership in Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society and was recognized by the New Orleans District Nurses Association as a Great 100 Nurse.
Nancy’s influence, her compassion, attention to detail, and regard for excellence will continue through those fortunate to have known her.
Colleagues and friends in Louisiana, Tennessee, Alabama, England and Australia remain to cherish her memory.
Services, officiated by The Rev Laura A. Bryant of St John’s Episcopal Church, were held at Monte Vista Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.
