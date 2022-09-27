CHUCKEY - Nancy Lynn Lee Poore, 78, of Chuckey, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Nancy was born in Johnson City, a daughter of the late Allen Lee and Elizabeth Grimes Lee.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Poore, and siblings, Kent Lee, Randy Lee, and Brenda Shelton.
Those surviving include her sons, Rick Poore (Terry) and Mike Poore (Laurel); siblings, Eddie Lee (Ann), Daryl Lee (Kathy), Tammy Byrd (Allen), Lisa Henson, Bill Lee (Robin), and Robbie Lee (Donna); grandchildren, Candice Arrowood (Josh), Chris Poore (Jessica), Kim Kreeger (Kip), Vicki Love (Shaun), Kristen Crooke (Nick), Alison Walter, and Samantha Walter (Allan); great grandchildren, Will, Reagan, Madison, Braylon, Pierce, Parker, Khloe, Carter, Camden, Ty, Jace, Cade, Nora, Ryder, Lola, Brydan, Luna, and Liam; and special friend, Andrew Armstrong.
The family of Nancy Poore will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Tim Broyles. A committal service will be held afterward at 2:00 PM at Washington County Memory Gardens, with Josh Arrowood, Kip Kreeger, Will Arrowood, Chris Poore, Carter Kreeger, Braylon Poore, and Pierce Poore acting as pallbearers, those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 PM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521
