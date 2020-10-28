JOHNSON CITY - Nancy Kathryn (White) Webb, age 77, of Johnson City, TN, beloved wife of the late U.K. Webb was called home to her heavenly reward on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after a brief stay at Cornerstone Village Rehabilitation facility following a bout of pneumonia. Nancy enjoyed working in her yard, completing jigsaw puzzles, reading her Bible and visiting with friends and neighbors. She previously worshiped at both Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church in Erwin and Eastern Gate Freewill Baptist Church in Johnson City. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family.
Nancy spent much of her work career as a seamstress for various garment companies including many years at Industrial Garment before it left the area which prompted her to begin a 2nd career in Nursing. She graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the age of 58 and immediately upon graduation began working at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center where she spent 14 years caring for patients in their Nursing Home; retiring at the age of 72.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years; Ulis Ketron Webb, as well as by her parents: Dan & Sarah White of Erwin; brothers: Bill Cox, of Gloucester, VA and Milburn Cox, of Tampa, FL; and sister: Shirley Hawkins, of Erwin.
Nancy was a loving mother to Sherri McKinney (Steve), of Brodhead, KY and Kristy Dickens (Mark), of Johnson City; Grandmother to Darrin McKinney (Brandy), of Marlinton, WV; Kristyna McKinney, of Louisville, KY; Catherine Ballew, Dustin Dickens and Travis Dickens, of Johnson City. She assumed the role of Step-Great-Grandmother to several children. Her only living brother is Hargus White of Erwin.
Graveside services will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at McInturff Cemetery on Rock Creek Road in Erwin. Reverend Bernie Jones will officiate. Those attending the service are asked to meet at McInturff Cemetery by 10:30 am in order to visit with the family prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Volunteer Service Department at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center at James H. Quillen VA MC, Voluntary Service (135), PO Box 4000, Mountain Home, TN 37684
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.