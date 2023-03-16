UNICOI - Nancy Katherine Seward Ritchie, age 82, Unicoi, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Saturday, March 11, 2023. She was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on June 8, 1940, to the late Frank and Florence McInturff Seward. She grew up in Unicoi, Tennessee where she lived the rest of her life.
Nancy graduated from Unicoi County High School in 1958. She also attended ETSU. Nancy married George Ritchie on June 15, 1963. She was a life-time member of Unicoi United Methodist Church and the New Beginning Sunday School Class.
Nancy retired from Unicoi County School System where she worked as a Bookkeeper at UCHS for thirty-one years. She enjoyed visiting the sick in nursing homes and hospitals. Nancy attended all her grandson’s sporting events throughout the years. She was affectionately known as “Nana” by her grandsons.
In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, George Arliss Ritchie on April 27, 2021, and her daughter, Sharon Kay Slagle on January 05, 2022.
Nancy leaves behind to cherish many wonderfully sweet memories, her daughter, Ronda Ritchie Simpson and husband, Rob of Erwin; son-in-law, Donnie Slagle of Erwin; her three grandsons, who were the light of her life: Connor Simpson and his fiancé, Sydney Smith, Clay Simpson and Lucas Slagle; brother, Randall Seward and wife, Gail of Pine Mountain, GA; sister-in-law, Joann Ritchie; several very special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Governor’s Bend, Christian Care Center of Unicoi County and Amedysis Hospice. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten by us.
Mrs. Ritchie’s family will receive friends on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Unicoi United Methodist Church New Life Center from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Dr. Mike Pinner will officiate the 3:00 p.m. funeral service. Committal will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday in the Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Connor Simpson, Clay Simpson, Lucas Slagle, Rob Simpson, Donnie Slagle and Josh Seward. Everyone is asked to meet at the Unicoi Funeral Home by 11:30 a.m. on Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Mrs. Ritchie to: American Cancer Society, donate3cancer.org