UNICOI - Nancy Katherine Seward Ritchie, age 82, Unicoi, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Saturday, March 11, 2023. She was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on June 8, 1940, to the late Frank and Florence McInturff Seward. She grew up in Unicoi, Tennessee where she lived the rest of her life.

Nancy graduated from Unicoi County High School in 1958. She also attended ETSU. Nancy married George Ritchie on June 15, 1963. She was a life-time member of Unicoi United Methodist Church and the New Beginning Sunday School Class.

