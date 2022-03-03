JOHNSON CITY - Nancy Jo Beeler Pickle, 87, of Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Abundant Christian Living Community in Johnson City.
She was born in Morristown, a daughter of the late Guy and Mary Booth Beeler. She moved to Johnson City in 1938 and graduated from Science Hill High School class of 1952, attending ETSU after. She married her late husband Hugh Pickle on December 25, 1952, sharing 63 years together before his passing in 2016.
Nancy Jo was a member of the Unaka Avenue Baptist Church. She was also a member of the American Women’s Association, earning the title Woman of the Year 1977-78.
She was a season ticket holder at UT for over 40 years, attending all home games and several bowl games. She enjoyed camping for many years, as well as going to the pier at Myrtle Beach to fish for several weeks of the year.
Nancy Jo owned and operated Guy’s Café in Downtown Johnson City for many years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Hugh Pickle; and four sisters, Dorothy Harlan, Frances Carmichel, Betty Beeler, and Patsy Pickle.
Survivors include: brother-in-law, Fred Pickle; Darlene Jones; Four Nephews, Matt Carmichel, Ralph “Butch” Carmichel (Sherry), David Carmichel (Lee Ann), Jeff Pickle; niece, Linda Davis of FL; two great nieces, Taylor Carmichel and Bayleigh Carmichel; and two great nephews, Bradley Davis and Jeremy Davis.
The family of Nancy Jo Pickle will receive friends from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A committal service will be held afterward at 2:00 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Bill McDaniel. Those attending re asked to Gather in the Morris-Baker Parking Lot by 1:40 PM to go in procession.
Acting pallbearers will be: Joe Wilson, Charlie Gilley, Jim Randolf, Butch Carmichel, Wayne Randolf, and Robert Branum. The Jericho Temple Shriner’s Clowns serve as honorary pallbearers.
A special thank you to Christy Moore, Director of Nursing at Abundant Christian Living, as well as the caring staff at Amedysis.